‘Nail’ing the look

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The holiday season is upon us and that means celebrations. After a damp 2020, Bengalureans are hoping to enjoy the festive season even as the third wave of the pandemic looms over us. To match the season, nail enthusiasts are opting for Christmas-themed nails in different shades and colours.

For instance, Rinimah Bohra, who has been doing her nails regularly every month since 2009, went ahead and did her nails twice just for Christmas. For the first look, she had transparent nails with glittering stars, while for the second, she went for a red and white theme. “Nail art for me is a must. It makes me feel festive throughout the month. This year, I had my nails done at the beginning of the month but one of them chipped. So, I got it done again in time for Christmas,” says Bohra, who sat patiently for four hours to get her second look done.

Staying trendy comes

at a price. Getting a themed look costs anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500. “If you are new to it, you might feel the pinch of the price, but if you are an enthusiast, then you might look at it as an investment on an accessory that will add to your look that will last for a month,” the 33-year-old IT professional says.

Super chic embossed nails portraying Christmas stories or the classic bling of crystals, glitter or iridescent colours are a crowd favourite.

“We’ve noticed a rise in the trend of embossed nails with customers fashioning their nails after Christmas candy, pinstripes and X’Mas decorations. Ornate Swarovski nails fashioned to look like tree ornaments are also on the rise, “ says Vasudha Gadi, joint MD, Dessange Salon and Spa.

While reds, greens and whites remain the classic seaseasonal colours, a large majority are also willing to jazz up their nails in unique ways with varied colours.

Sneha Bhagwat, co-founder of Nailbox, a nail art salon, has seen a number of clients opting for French tips, neons, glitter and ombré in brighter hues through this year. “As we move into the close of the year — with the weather getting cooler — we start to see warmer tones, but with similar art trends from the year.

The line art has moved into blacks and browns, from whites and neons. Bright colours have moved into warmer, deeper metallic colours,” says Bhagwat, adding that people who prefer long extensions are going for clear nails with see-through, translucent colours and designs.

Those who prefer natural nails are enjoying multicoloured hands, with 2-3 different tones of a colour used on alternate fingernails.