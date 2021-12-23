Protests erupt in Bengaluru against Karnataka's anti-conversion Bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protests erupted in Bengaluru on Wednesday, following tabling of the Anti-Conversion Bill on Tuesday, in the ongoing winter session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Over a thousand protesters gathered, rallying from Mysore Bank Circle to Freedom Park, protesting against the Bill.

“This bill is a direct attack on various freedoms granted by the Constitution. The right to freedom of religion is a basic right that the bill affects, especially for Dalits, women and minorities. It circumscribes their rights and is another means of social control that they propagate under this bogey called conversion,” said Clifton D’Rozario, national secretary of All India Central Council of Trade Unions and member of the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice.

A coalition of around 48 organisations, including human rights organisations, student and trade unions and religious organisations from all over the state and country, attended the rally. Activists, lawyers and citizens also opposed the bill. “The bill, falsely citing the prevalence of forced conversion, seeks to prohibit conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, and allurement. In reality, it aims to criminalise the practice of faith and openly assaults fundamental rights of individuals,” a press release said.

The protesters highlighted various irregularities about the bill, apart from its hasty tabling on Tuesday -- these claim the bill had a vague definition of the term “allurement”, and it would legitimise hate crimes against minorities and give power to the state to determine “genuine intent”.