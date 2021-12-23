STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Protests erupts in Bengaluru against Karnataka's anti-conversion Bill

Protests erupted in Bengaluru on Wednesday, following tabling of the Anti-Conversion Bill on Tuesday, in the ongoing winter session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protests erupted in Bengaluru on Wednesday, following tabling of the Anti-Conversion Bill on Tuesday, in the ongoing winter session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Over a thousand protesters gathered, rallying from Mysore Bank Circle to Freedom Park, protesting against the Bill.

“This bill is a direct attack on various freedoms granted by the Constitution. The right to freedom of religion is a basic right that the bill affects, especially for Dalits, women and minorities. It circumscribes their rights and is another means of social control that they propagate under this bogey called conversion,” said Clifton D’Rozario, national secretary of All India Central Council of Trade Unions  and member of the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice.

A coalition of around 48 organisations, including human rights organisations, student and trade unions and religious organisations from all over the state and country, attended the rally. Activists, lawyers and citizens also opposed the bill. “The bill, falsely citing the prevalence of forced conversion, seeks to prohibit conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, and allurement. In reality, it aims to criminalise the practice of faith and openly assaults fundamental rights of individuals,” a press release said.

The protesters highlighted various irregularities about the bill, apart from its hasty tabling on Tuesday -- these claim the bill had a vague definition of the term “allurement”, and it would legitimise hate crimes against minorities and give power to the state to determine “genuine intent”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-conversion Bill Karnataka
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp