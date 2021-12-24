Amphetamine, ephedrine seized from 'seasoned' African drug trafficker in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit (BZU), has seized 968 grams of amphetamine and 2.889 kgs of ephedrine at Bengaluru from an alleged 'seasoned' African drug trafficker Benjamin Sunday alias Antony.

“The drugs were sourced from Mumbai for further shipment overseas through courier,” said Director, NCB, BZU Amit Ghawate.

Sharing details of the seized contraband consignment, he said, "The drugs were concealed in a cavity specially designed in three wooden tie boxes, each box containing 165 gm of amphetamine. Besides this, the contraband was packed in two back rests containing 237 gm and 236 gm and two metal pulleys containing 1.811 kg and 1.078 kg of ephedrine to avoid detection."

According to the NCB, Benjamin is married to an Indian woman from Chennai. “He has been involved in the smuggling of drugs for a long time. Benjamin is wanted in several cases of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit. These include the seizure of 295 gm of methamphetamine in Chennai in September this year; two seizures of 800 gm and 559 gm of methamphetamine last year in Australia. He is also wanted in a case of seizure of 113 gm of cocaine in Chennai in September 2018,” said Ghawate.

He added that with his arrest and seizure of the contraband drugs, NCB, BZU, has "neutralised one of the major African drug syndicates which was operating in the southern states."

Amphetamine is a synthetic stimulant-type medication. It stimulates or excites the central nervous system, which results in a feeling of higher energy, focus, confidence, and, to a degree, euphoria. Ephedrine is used for treatment of asthma and bronchitis. It is, however, used illegally to make party drug crystal meth. Both drugs are psychotropic substances monitored under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.