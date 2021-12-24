STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social organisations, NGOs struggling after pandemic: Report

Organisations across India were found to have been severely impacted by the pandemic in terms of funding, workforce and effects on existing programmes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study released by Azim Premji University on Thursday, found that NGOs and other social sector institutions are struggling post-pandemic, despite being vital assets in the dissemination of resources. “Health has become a major area where we have to respond now, which was never the case before the pandemic,” said Anand Bolimera, director of Partnering Hope Into Action (PHIA) Foundation, one of the organisations surveyed.

In a panel discussion following the launch, representatives from Prajayatna, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India), and PHIA Foundation highlighted the various issues they had faced. “We had to deal with a delay or lack of funds, quality of work we were undertaking during this period had also dropped and though there were numerous schemes to help people, barely 10% were able to access them,” said Mary Punnoose, chief functionary of Prajayatna.

They also struggled to provide relief to those affected by the pandemic, especially migrant workers who had returned to their hometowns. “There was a massive shortage of food and money to sustain disadvantaged people. A lot of money went into helping farmers, especially as they had no money for inputs for the coming year, money for seeds and fertilisers, etc,” said Naveen Patidar, director of Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India).

The most prominent point of discussion, however, was with regard to the future. “We hope we don’t have to face a similar challenge again. At this point, relief is not enough, we must focus on providing rehabilitation,” Bolimera said. 

Punnoose, whose organisation is involved in public education, said, “Technology in schools and other institutions is inevitable. Education, in particular, is reliant on personal and social interactions.”

