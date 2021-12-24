STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Time for thermals: IMD warns of bitter cold for Karnataka this year-end

If the winter chill is leaving you numb, get yourself mittens and thermals: a wave of bone-biting cold is forecast to sweep most parts of Karnataka in the coming days. 

Published: 24th December 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

People brave the morning chill and heavy mist as they go about their work, in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the winter chill is leaving you numb, get yourself mittens and thermals: a wave of bone-biting cold is forecast to sweep most parts of Karnataka in the coming days. Most districts of Karnataka, like Bidar and Vijayapura, are already in the grip of cold weather, with temperatures falling 5-6 degree Celsius below normal. In fact, in most districts, skies are clear and temperatures have fallen 1-2 degree Celsius. 

However, on Thursday, Bengaluru recorded maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius, which is 2 degree Celsius above normal. IMD officials say that on December 18, Bidar recorded 9.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature. On December 19, Bidar recorded 9.4 degree Celsius, HAL airport recorded 13.6 degree and Kempegowda International Airport recorded 14.40 C minimum temperature.

IMD-Bengaluru Director-in-charge Geeta Agnihotri told TNIE that temperatures are dipping due to clear skies and the presence of northerly winds, and will continue to drop in the days ahead. The lowest minimum Bidar has ever recorded is 6.2 degree Celsius in January. The maximum temperatures is most districts across the state are also 1-2 degree Celsius below normal. 

Bengaluru recorded the lowest minimum of 8.9 degree Celsius on December 29, 1883. Other chilling records for the city are 12.8 degree in 2011, and 12 degree Celsius on December 11, 2016. On December 22, 2020, Bengaluru recorded the lowest minimum of 14.20 Celsius. 

COLD STATS

Dec 20

  • Dharwad: 9.7* (lowest minimum, also lowest minimum in plains)
  • Bengaluru: 14.8
  • HAL Airport: 13.2  
  • KIA: 13.3 

Dec 21

  • Bidar: 9.4 (lowest minimum in plains of state)
  • Bengaluru: 16
  • HAL Airport: 13.5 

Dec 22

  • Bidar: 9
  • Bengaluru: 14.2 
  • HAL Airport: 13.5 

(* temperature in degrees Celsius)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
winter Karnataka
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp