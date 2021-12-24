Time for thermals: IMD warns of bitter cold for Karnataka this year-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the winter chill is leaving you numb, get yourself mittens and thermals: a wave of bone-biting cold is forecast to sweep most parts of Karnataka in the coming days. Most districts of Karnataka, like Bidar and Vijayapura, are already in the grip of cold weather, with temperatures falling 5-6 degree Celsius below normal. In fact, in most districts, skies are clear and temperatures have fallen 1-2 degree Celsius.

However, on Thursday, Bengaluru recorded maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius, which is 2 degree Celsius above normal. IMD officials say that on December 18, Bidar recorded 9.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature. On December 19, Bidar recorded 9.4 degree Celsius, HAL airport recorded 13.6 degree and Kempegowda International Airport recorded 14.40 C minimum temperature.

IMD-Bengaluru Director-in-charge Geeta Agnihotri told TNIE that temperatures are dipping due to clear skies and the presence of northerly winds, and will continue to drop in the days ahead. The lowest minimum Bidar has ever recorded is 6.2 degree Celsius in January. The maximum temperatures is most districts across the state are also 1-2 degree Celsius below normal.

Bengaluru recorded the lowest minimum of 8.9 degree Celsius on December 29, 1883. Other chilling records for the city are 12.8 degree in 2011, and 12 degree Celsius on December 11, 2016. On December 22, 2020, Bengaluru recorded the lowest minimum of 14.20 Celsius.

COLD STATS

Dec 20

Dharwad: 9.7* (lowest minimum, also lowest minimum in plains)

Bengaluru: 14.8

HAL Airport: 13.2

KIA: 13.3

Dec 21

Bidar: 9.4 (lowest minimum in plains of state)

Bengaluru: 16

HAL Airport: 13.5

Dec 22

Bidar: 9

Bengaluru: 14.2

HAL Airport: 13.5

(* temperature in degrees Celsius)