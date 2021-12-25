STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Creatively Content

Bengaluru-based influencer Niharika NM speaks  to CE about being named as one of the ‘25 under 25 Instagrammers of India’ by the social media platform

Published: 25th December 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few years ago when Niharika NM started doing comic skits, it was only because she wanted to give it a try after being told she is “funny”. But the year 2021 couldn’t have had a better ending for the influencer who has been named as one of the ‘25 under 25 Instagrammers of India’ by the social media platform.  

Speaking to CE from Los Angeles, she says the news has been surreal. “This entire journey has been overwhelming, but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt along the way, it is to be grateful. I cannot tell you how much love I hold for the people who have supported me and my content to a scale where I’m now on a list that is a first of its kind,” says Niharika, who is currently pursuing an MBA at Chapman University, California.

The 24-year-old recently attended the world premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home, where she got to watch ‘Spiderman with Spiderman’. “It was unlike anything else I’ve experienced before. Also, having been a part of the Marvel cult since I was 10, this experience was huge,” she says. But for her, the highlight of the event was when she got to meet actor Terry Crews. “I had the honour of meeting one of my idols. I had to really maintain my composure because I did not know how to act around him,” says Niharika, unable to contain her excitement. 

Although many would dream of being in Niharika’s shoes, the Bengaluru girl is still unsure about being called a ‘content creator’. “It’s a huge and incredibly important part of my life. I don’t think there is anything else I could do for a job that would make me as content as being a creator, which is why I allow it to consume my life at most times. However, no, it is not my full-fledged career option yet,” says Niharika, who has close to 1.9 million followers. 

Niharika has been sharing funny skits along with content creators Ruhee Dosani and Kusha Kapila. This content creator meet-ups surely look fun and Niharika could not agree more. “I absolutely love meeting other people from the industry because I’m always curious to see their creative process to get inspired,” she adds. 

Although in most of her skits she speaks in a South Indian accent, she believes her USP is a good script. “I don’t think my USP has only been the accent, it’s definitely an element alongside storytelling, expressions, delivery and a good script. All of this helps make the video what it is,” says Niharika, adding that she is planning to juggle between India and LA. “I’m 100 per cent the Bangalore girl which is why people are able to relate to me. For now, the plan is to be back for a month or so in the summer,” she adds.

