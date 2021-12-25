STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Platform by engineering graduates to help students chart higher education path

The platform will be used to equip students with academic and psychological know-how to tackle college and thereafter.

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To tackle the problems in the higher education system and the concerns over unemployment among the youth, two graduates from RV College of Engineering, have established a platform called ‘Sapientury’. The platform will be used to equip students with academic and psychological know-how to tackle college and thereafter.

Their module, Chiguru, was rolled out to students and managements of 12 colleges in and around Bengaluru on Saturday. The module is created to help students transition smoothly from Class 12 to selecting a professional course, choosing a particular domain and also informs about their employment avenues.

Kushal SL and Komala Chenna, who studied Aerospace Engineering, set up the education management platform ‘Sapientury’ in 2020. Komala was concerned that “a large number of undergraduates -- more than 60 percent -- were without jobs. They just are not employable.” She saw a solution in changing the way education is perceived -- use it as a tool rather than a mandate to grow in life.

Kushal, on the other hand, found that the current education system does not teach one how to live, and wanted to contribute to radically change how adults are educated. The 12 colleges are given free access to a learning management system by which students and teachers can track their academic progress and know where more training may be required, Kushal said

