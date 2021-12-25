Travel diaries

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I took off for short sojourn to my favourite city Mumbai, to spend some quality bonding time with my munchkin.

Published: 25th December 2021 06:29 AM

Kunal Chauhan and Roberto Zorzoli

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I took off for short sojourn to my favourite city Mumbai, to spend some quality bonding time with my munchkin. I also met up with a few of my (double vaccinated) friends and ate the most spectacular food! Without any doubt, Mumbai has the widest and best variety of food available in India. Now, before my ‘narth’ Indian friends start hopping around with a ‘balle-balle’ look on their faces, allow me to reiterate.

Mumbai is perhaps the largest melting pot of cultures and ethnicities with a generous dose of foreign ‘imports’ who have also made it their home. Also because it is the financial capital, the people who move into the city to find work, happily add their own flavour palate to this merry mix. It’s a city where for a paltry sum of `10, one can still have a meal. That is, if one doesn’t want to depend on the largesse of the generous Mumbaikers, who dole out hearty meals to the needy from shore to shore.

I’m not even talking about the obscenely rich who buy aircrafts and shipyards for fun, but the average hard working man who will not forget to share his earnings with the people who need it. All over the city, there are eateries that serve the hungry. One can leave any amount of money and the bhatyaras (cooks), will feed those that lineup. 

No one asks or cares from whence you came or who you owe your allegiance to…there is always a hot meal waiting. I once asked the ex-police commissioner of Mumbai, Julius Ribeiro, what that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ that drove people in hoards to Mumbai was. He laughed throatily and with a twinkle in his eye said, “No one ever dies of hunger in this city’. That being said neither did I!”

Many friends from namma ooru have moved to Mumbai. Amongst them is good friend Sunaina Sahani, a corporate trainer and the most amazing pasta-maker (from scratch). She is my wise-beyond-her-years friend. She is petite and tiny but has a big strong heart. I call her my ‘Napolean.’ Since we are both such avid foodies, we met up for lunch. I too, had to show her that I still carried some clout in my ex-hometown, so I pulled all possible strings to get a reservation into the premiere hotspot at Bastian in Worli. The next four hours were spent eating and talking non-stop and after that too, it was brewed coffee at her home till the cows came home. Sigh!

Kunal Chauhan was the handsome GM of a Palace hotel in Bengaluru and has now moved to take over JW Sahar, Mumbai. It boasts of one of the best home-style Italian restaurants in the city. Beautiful ingredients were cooked up just like his ‘mama made it’, by their talented chef Roberto Zorzoli, which in turn, made the meal perfect! I did a quick scan of the huge restaurant and was happy to note that there were an eclectic mix of ‘no-fuss’ guests all enjoying their hearty Italian dinner.  There is something about that city that makes our Bengalureans glow. Kunal is positively ecstatic!

I was pleasantly surprised to get a call from Chef Surjan Singh Jolly. I had met him when he was the EC for the JW Marriott group here and his name ‘jolly’ epitomised his sunny temperament. He has shifted base to London where he owns a successful Bengali restaurant ‘Chourangi’. He is a judge with Master Chef, TV Anchor, and a culinary consultant with a slew of national and international accolades. He did a one-hour podcast for Spotify with yours truly, where we spoke primarily about food, my life and achievements. I must say his research was spot-on. I was chuffed to re-call the body of work I had done…

There is something about Mumbai that makes us Bengalureans shine!

Rubi Chakravarti
Writer, actor and funny girl

