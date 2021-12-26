Bengaluru's St Matthew’s Church -- 125 years of blessings

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the devout, Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan culturescape provides various calm retreats. Many church spires have stood testimony to its tryst with the British Raj, with a few institutions dating bck centuries.One such quaint, yet magnificent institution -- St Matthew’s Church -- tucked inside the MG Railway Colony on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, has enriched the lives of people, while also providing them a spiritual sanctuary during troubled times. This Protestant CSI church, which was consecrated on November 10, 1896, by the Bishop of Madras, is a part of Railway history in Bengaluru.

As one steps inside the 125-year-old church, which was started by the missionaries of the Church of England, a tranquil mood instantly sets in. An inscription on the stone at the altar reads: “In the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ and in honour of this apostle Saint Matthew. This foundation stone was laid by W. Lee Warner, Esq., British resident in Mysore, September 1895.” This marks 16 years after the City Railway Station (now KSR Bengaluru City) was opened. Documents maintained by St Matthew’s Church reveal that it was erected at a cost of Rs 4,800 to Rs 5,000 through public subscriptions. The Government of Mysore provided the land to be held jointly by the Bishop of Madras and the Archdeacon.

Prayer and Promise

Over all these years, the church has stood as a beacon of warmth, guidance and solace to its followers, who have been seeking its blessed light for generations. Church-goers reiterate the emotional bond they share with the church and the positive impact it has had on their lives. E Vijayan, a retired senior RTO officer, says: “I have been visiting this church for more than 30 years now. The best moments of my life were my visits to St Matthew’s Church itself. Spirituality apart, the fellowship, brotherhood, and bonding it instilled in me, taught me so much.”

“My earliest memory of the church was when I was four- or five-years-old. I am a third-generation member from my family, with my paternal grandfather J S Gideon being the first. My grandparents are members here since the 1940s. Growing up here meant learning Sunday school songs as kids and teenagers, nurturing ourselves spiritually through the word of God and enabling us to face the world as adults. The church is one big family and we all stand by each other, through thick and thin,” says Ailwyn Gideon, a construction consultant.

Likewise, Priscilla Dawson, a member of the Congregation Committee, adds, “This is where my children were baptised and learnt everything. This church is family to me.”Meanwhile, St Matthew’s has been singularly successful in having five women pastors manage its affairs over the years. “We have wholeheartedly accepted women heading our church from a long time ago. We have 76 CSI churches in Bengaluru and the surroundings. None of them or any our other churches in Karnataka have had five women posted as pastors, with Rev Salome Joshua serving a second term too,” R G Rajkumar, its Secretary, states.

The list of pastors highlighted in the administration office at the entrance bears these names: Rev Nirmala Vasanthakumar, Rev Florence Deenadayalu, Rev Salome Joshua, Rev Shanthi Anandaraj, and the current Rev G S Shalini.

Rajkumar adds that the church is open to all and not merely Railway employees. “It has its own choir and is popular for its service. Most who frequent the Sunday service from 8.30 am to 10 am are from other parts of Bengaluru,” he says. Around 300 people can watch the service seated inside, and even outside on a TV screen. “The pandemic popularised online worship among our visitors. Presently, online and offline worship are done simultaneously,” Rajkumar adds.

The Bishop of Karnataka Central Diocese, Rev Dr Prasanna Kumar Samuel, graced its 125th Anniversary Day event last month -- an important milestone for the church, which is part of the city’s religious heritage.

INTERESTING FACTS

The church bell was cast in the Railway workshop, where the pews and clergy stalls were also made. The lectern was presented by Edith and Walter Newman in memory of their daughter, Doreen

The register records two occasions when the church was broken into and its property stolen

During the Christmas of 1917, young men from the Railway Quarters went around singing and collected