Bengaluru's Anchepalya metro row nears solution as road plan okayed 

BENGALURU: A solution acceptable to both the residents of Anchepalya village, off Tumakuru Road, who had disrupted Metro work, and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has been reached over the Nagasandra-Madavar Metro Line (Green Line extension). Numerous rounds of discussions by BMRCL resulted in the residents agreeing to two connecting roads from their area to a station here. The private land for one of the roads was approved this week.

BMRCL work under way between

Nagasandra and Madavara

The elevated 3-km Metro line will have three stations, Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidrakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavar (formerly BIEC). Anchepalya residents had demanded a realignment of the line for a Metro station closer to their area and often obstructed work.

General Manager, Land Acquisitions, MS Channappagoudar said, “Earlier this week, an agreement was arrived at between Prestige-Jindal group which is creating a layout here and BMRCL to permit a road to pass through its land to the village for a access to Chikkabidrakallu Metro station. A 12.5-foot road will be constructed from the north end of the station. We will not acquire the land, but a Perpetual Right of Way agreement will be entered into.” There will be no land acquisition charges to be paid.

Another road from the south side again of 12.5-foot width will be built for which land belonging to Bangalore Development Authority will be used.

BIEC station contractor changed

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said a solution to the issue involving Anchepalya is in the advanced stage of settlement. On opening the line, he said, “We are targeting a September 2022 launch for the full stretch. Two stations would be ready by June next year. BIEC would take time as the station is yet to be built,” he said. Due to delays in building the BIEC station, the contractor has been changed. “We are handing over the job from Simplex to IL&FS.”

A Metro source said BMRCL is facing major issues in carrying out viaduct construction work on both sides of NICE Road. “This is delaying our work. We need to get requisite permission from Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd,” he added.