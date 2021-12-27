CCTVs to keep a watch on Bengaluru's MG Road  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Brigade Road and MG Road, which are usually prepped up with lights and decor to welcome the New Year, are seeing CCTVs, barricades and lines of policemen this time around. More than 100 CCTVs were installed at MG Road on Sunday. In addition, barricades and checkposts will be stationed at various areas around MG Road and Brigade Road. This follows an announcement by the Bengaluru City Police, highlighting that New Year’s Eve celebrations will be banned on MG Road and Brigade Road amid concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“We’re currently conducting a survey to see what kind of measures can be taken to prevent people from coming the roads. We’re planning to set up checkpoints and barricades to keep out unauthorised people, and once we get confirmation on the survey, we will start installing CCTV cameras,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told TNIE.

The police had made the announcement that Brigade Road and MG Road would not see any kind of celebrations during New Year on Saturday, with a meeting being held between police officers to determine measures to be put in place. Members of the Brigade Road Shops and Establishments’ Association also said they will not hold any celebrations on Brigade Road this year, during New Year’s Eve.