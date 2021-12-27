STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hot spots 

While 2021 was a déjà vu in terms of lockdowns and travel restrictions, Bengalureans managed to squeeze in quick getaways when things opened up. Here are popular picks of the year

Published: 27th December 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in Maldives

Alia Bhatt in Maldives

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the first wave of Covid-19 turned the world upside down, the fierce second wave brought with it a greater amount of fear, loss and despair. While 2021 was a deja vu in terms of lockdowns and travel restrictions, Bengalureans managed to squeeze in quick getaways as and when things opened up. Here are the popular 2021 travel destinations. 

Dubai: Known as a shopping paradise, Dubai turned out to be the best retail therapy for all those who missed out on it in 2020. According to the report by the country’s Department of Economy and Tourism, around 4.88 million people visited the country between January and October ’21. Expo 2020, a global event which is known for interactive exhibitions in technology, art and culture only added to the excitement and number of tourists who frequented the otherwise transit destination. 

Goa

Maldives: This Island continued playing host to a huge number of travellers in 2021. Whether it was Alia Bhatt taking off with her girl friends or Danish Sait heading there for his honeymoon, Maldives topped everyone’s travel list. Tucked in the middle of the Indian Ocean, it gave people a quick escape from the fear and anxiety of the virus. 

Sri Lanka: This year, the island country saw more than 1,50,000 tourist arrivals, out of which 47,000 were from the first 20 days of December. Being a rich cultural centre and a heaven for seafood lovers, this neighbouring country saw travellers queuing up.  

Goa: Sun, sand and sea...no surprise that this party destination continued to be the go-to spot in 2021. From a bachelor’s pad to family outings, Goa had and has something for everyone. Taking advantage of the remote working culture, which many offices are still supporting, many people even decided to work hard and party harder out of Goa. 

Rajasthan: Vicky-Katrina, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha Paul tied the knot in Rajasthan. And why not...the royal grandeur of the place could make any bride feel like a princess. Not just during the wedding season, Rajasthan was a crowd-favourite even otherwise. Despite concerns about rising Omicron cases in November and December, this state saw a surge in the number of tourists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourist destinations
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp