Hot spots 

BENGALURU: If the first wave of Covid-19 turned the world upside down, the fierce second wave brought with it a greater amount of fear, loss and despair. While 2021 was a deja vu in terms of lockdowns and travel restrictions, Bengalureans managed to squeeze in quick getaways as and when things opened up. Here are the popular 2021 travel destinations.

Dubai: Known as a shopping paradise, Dubai turned out to be the best retail therapy for all those who missed out on it in 2020. According to the report by the country’s Department of Economy and Tourism, around 4.88 million people visited the country between January and October ’21. Expo 2020, a global event which is known for interactive exhibitions in technology, art and culture only added to the excitement and number of tourists who frequented the otherwise transit destination.

Maldives: This Island continued playing host to a huge number of travellers in 2021. Whether it was Alia Bhatt taking off with her girl friends or Danish Sait heading there for his honeymoon, Maldives topped everyone’s travel list. Tucked in the middle of the Indian Ocean, it gave people a quick escape from the fear and anxiety of the virus.

Sri Lanka: This year, the island country saw more than 1,50,000 tourist arrivals, out of which 47,000 were from the first 20 days of December. Being a rich cultural centre and a heaven for seafood lovers, this neighbouring country saw travellers queuing up.

Goa: Sun, sand and sea...no surprise that this party destination continued to be the go-to spot in 2021. From a bachelor’s pad to family outings, Goa had and has something for everyone. Taking advantage of the remote working culture, which many offices are still supporting, many people even decided to work hard and party harder out of Goa.

Rajasthan: Vicky-Katrina, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha Paul tied the knot in Rajasthan. And why not...the royal grandeur of the place could make any bride feel like a princess. Not just during the wedding season, Rajasthan was a crowd-favourite even otherwise. Despite concerns about rising Omicron cases in November and December, this state saw a surge in the number of tourists.