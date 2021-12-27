Making room 

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The years 2020 and 2021 have seen many turning homebodies out of little option. Thanks to the raging pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, people have been forced to stay indoors. It’s no surprise then that the trend of doing up homes to suit working from home continued into 2021.

According to interior designers, this was the year when people cleared clutter. Tasneem, studio manager at Design Café Bangalore, says, “The use of multi-functional furniture was a huge factor this year. Clients wanted something that is practical and something that takes up minimal space in the house.

It was more about utility than looks this year.” She goes on to add, “For instance, most homes required two study/ work tables. But many clients just wanted a table that could be attached to the wall or something that is foldable. This also led to customers opting for ‘zoning’, where there’s a visual divide of the different spaces in home – be it the study space, drawing or bedroom and kitchen. Different corners to unplug was also an important factor.”

With Bengalureans spending extended periods at home, many were particular about open spaces and well-lit spaces. Anagha Bhaskar, principal architect of Pradyotha Associates, says, “Whether it was people building brand new homes or renovating their current ones, they wanted fewer walls, more windows – long ones to be precise – and plenty of natural light coming in throughout the day. This also led to dedicated spaces for indoor gardens as people had the time to care for them while working from home.”

The buzzword has been sustainability which spilt into the home decor space too. Various other redecorations with the use of bottles, eco-friendly products and old materials were added to homes, giving them a story of their own. “On the other hand, digitally-focused homes were also a trend we saw in 2021. They used technology to control the settings of the home – from locks to lights within the house,” explains Bhaskar.

Nain Belliappa, founder and creative director of Houseof9design, adds that marble and stone finishes were preferred over laminate products. “As for the design style, people wanted something contemporary. For example, plantation-style homes like fireplaces or pillar designs were opted for even in apartment spaces. This is something we only saw in independent homes previously,” she explains.

Long study and work desks for both children and parents were an additional factor. With many welcoming pets during the pandemic, pet parents wanted their home to not have any sharp edges or wallpaper. There was also the use of rugs or carpets for pets. “The colour schemes that were popular through the year were monotones and muted colours. Homeowners wanted minimalistic designs in classic and contemporary styles. Home with a spirit is the vibe of 2021,” says Belliappa.