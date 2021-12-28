STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another cluster in Bengaluru as 21 test Covid positive in Rajajinagar apartment

Over a span of a week, 21 Covid-19 cases have been reported in an apartment in Rajajinagar, creating yet another cluster in Bengaluru. 

Published: 28th December 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over a span of a week, 21 Covid-19 cases have been reported in an apartment in Rajajinagar, creating yet another cluster in Bengaluru. Some of the residents of Sobha Indraprastha who tested positive, have a travel history.

“We are gathering their travel histories and have contained their flats, along with the floors above and below. We are testing all the other residents as well. The samples have been sent for genomic sequencing to ascertain which variant has caused the cluster,” said Dr Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, (Health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The city has 98 active containment zones, 31 of which are in Bommanahalli zone alone. This is followed by 19 in South Zone, 14 in Mahadevapura, 13 in East Zone, 10 in West, six in Yelahanka and five in RR Nagar. There are no containment zones in Dasarahalli.

