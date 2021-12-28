Fresh Covid-19 curbs in Bengaluru kick in from Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following curbs ordered by the state government to control the spread of Covid-19 during the festive season and New Year, city police commissioner Kamal Pant has issued orders imposing night curfew in the city.

As per the prohibitory order promulgated by the police commissioner under Section 144(1) of the CrPC on Monday, all movements and activities, except those permitted by the government, are prohibited during night curfew, which will be in force from 10pm to 5am every day, from December 28 till the morning of January 7, 2022.

Restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs will have to function at 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2, while all gatherings, meetings, conferences, marriages etc. must strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people, from December 28. The order stated that any violation of instructions shall be liable for prosecution under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, IPC, and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, the fresh curbs have disappointed the hospitality sector. Restaurateurs and pub owners expressed their displeasure over the move, and said it was a huge blow to the sector, which is already reeling under losses due to the pandemic. “The hospitality sector thrives in festive seasons, especially the New Year. The restriction to operate only at 50 per cent capacity and night curfew has come as a huge blow for us,” a hotelier said.