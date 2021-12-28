STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People will see change in Bengaluru in coming days: Bommai

To go on city rounds again, says enough time given to officials

Published: 28th December 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans, get ready to drive through well-tarred, pothole-free roads. Pedestrians, be prepared to enjoy walking on garbage-free roads. As Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised citizens of an improved Bengaluru, he told TNIE that enough time has been given to officials and staffers to improve the city. Action will be initiated and surprise city rounds will be taken up in the coming days, 
he added.

After attending an event to distribute cheques to beneficiaries who lost their family members to Covid on Monday, he said that so far, natural causes were the reason for the delayed execution of infrastructure works, but now no more leniency will be shown.

“In the coming days, people will see a lot of improvement in Bengaluru, not just on major roads, but on roads in every ward. The government is working on Bengaluru’s development and betterment of Bengalureans. A road map is being prepared and now deadlines will be set for each project. Earlier, no timelines were set for projects, but now all four government agencies  (BBMP, BWSSB, BESCOM and BDA) will have to work together and complete the work in short, fixed time frames,” he said.

After his last city visit, directions were issued to officials to clear encroachments on stormwater drains, free up bottlenecks and take action against encroachers. “I assure you that work on Bengaluru development is being done and results will soon be visible. I will conduct checks and surprise inspections,” he said.

A senior government, requesting anonymity, said, “These statements are a part of the upcoming city corporation elections. The BJP government, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and former corporators have started to show the work they are doing to woo voters.”

