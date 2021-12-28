STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retd IAS officers to head panels for restructuring transport corpns, Escoms

The committee would present recommendations on plugging pilferage and means to improve service, raise resources and make corporations profitable, Bommai said.

Published: 28th December 2021 06:59 AM

The buses launched by the CM in Bengaluru on Monday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make transport corporations and Escoms financially self-reliant, committees led by retired IAS officers have been set up, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.
Bommai was speaking at a function marking the induction of electric and BS-6 diesel buses into service by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) at Vidhana Soudha.

“Since it is difficult to run the corporations depending on government subsidies, a committee headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary M R Srinivasa Murthy has been constituted for restructuring transport corporations,” he said. The committee would present recommendations on plugging pilferage and means to improve service, raise resources and make corporations profitable, Bommai said.

Referring to raising BMTC revenue, he said earlier, many city-based public sector enterprises used to hire BMTC buses to ferry their employees. “We will talk to PSUs like HAL and IT companies to convince them to utilise BMTC services,” he promised. Bommai also suggested that BMTC go for a makeover in its look and design, to make it more appealing to commuters.  

BMTC should become the number one transport corporation in the country with improved quality service, better look and efficient utilisation of human resources, he said. Similarly, a committee headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary K Jairaj has been constituted to restructure Electric Supply Companies (Escoms), he added. “If transport corporations and Escoms become self-reliant, it will reduce the burden on the government exchequer,” he pointed out.

