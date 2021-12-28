Shape of art

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:

Art’s new avatar

2021 spelt good news for artists. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are now an alternative model of business that is picking pace in India. Bengaluru-based artist Raghava KK equates this with the ‘birth of the internet’. “The last two years before 2021 were quite disappointing for me, however, this year turned out to be a revolution. I have been dreaming about NFTs for the past six years, and it came to fruition when my tokenised art piece, The Orgasm Project, auctioned for a record price of $94,500 at Sotheby’s. I am already working on the second phase of the project and I believe this alternative model that turns artists into currency and helps to reach out to their fans directly, comes with voluminous economic gains,” says Raghava.

Meanwhile, Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru, a private museum, has seen an amalgamation of hits and misses in the art scene. As they welcomed 2021, the museum also adapted to the virtual form, therefore going completely digital this year. From curating programmes like ‘Museum Without Borders’ to engaging youngsters in understanding the shared culture heritage, MAP focused on interactive programmes. Kamini Sawhney, director of MAP, says, “We did not want to be the dominant voice on what kind of art programmes we want to curate, but went in tune with what our audience believed was interesting. We did not task any artist with a project, but left it to them to come up with a proposal.”

In the event

The pandemic was harsh on event managers too. According to Amit Singla, president of Karnataka Event Management Association (KEMA), over 60% of shows were either cancelled or postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic. The entire set of event members, right from artistes to logistic personnel, were on tenterhooks, which pushed KEMA to organise one of the biggest virtual events called Togetherness Project. “The scope for organsing large musical events still stands dim, however, we are working on a hybrid model to keep the cultural space alive,” says Singla, who also hosted Sidhartha Mallya when he released his first book, If I’m Honest.

Talking of events, standup comics were the central focus with Vir Das’ poem on 2 Indias creating a furore. In addition, Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui’s shows were cancelled in Bengaluru with the latter announcing his decision to quit comedy after death threats and vandalism.

A still from Dastak

Dramatic twists

It was nearing the end April 2021, and theatre practitioner Zafer Mohiuddin learns that four of his plays in Bengaluru stand cancelled due to the lockdown caused by the second wave of Covid-19. Four plays, one story but multiple artistes bore the brunt of the pandemic. Mohiuddin, founder of Kathputliyan Theatre Group, points out that 2021 has handed him one of the most disappointing responses in his 40-year theatre career. “Dastak, a collection of three short plays, was staged at Alliance Française de Bangalore in December and witnessed only 30 per cent attendance. It is the lowest turnout I have ever seen for my plays. The fear to step out is back thanks to the rise in Omicron cases,” says Mohiuddin, adding that the livelihood of production crew– lightmen, technicians, stage managers, make-up artistes – has been wiped away.

However, theatre practitioner Prakash Belawadi believes that he delivered on of his best theatre works this year in Parva, an eight-and-a-half-hour play. “It was one of the most elaborate theatre works of my life, which concluded just before the deadly second wave hit. The uncertainty of the pandemic is indeed frustrating but the hope of performing artistes to put an act together for a community is still alive. We should return to intimate theatre experiences,” says Belawadi.

End of an era

The cultural scene in Bengaluru took a back seat when the 73-year-old Bengali Association in Bengaluru did not host its annual Durga Puja this year due to an organisational crisis. What evolved over several decades and many generations seems to have died down, depriving Bengalureans of their decades-long tie with the association. “Our aim was to keep the cultural space in the city alive. However, it is unfortunate that the generations to come will be deprived of a major cultural space. The road to revive the association is marred with many obstacles,” says Vishwarup Ray, member of the association.