STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Thought for food 

From Maggi milkshake to specialised plant-based delicacies, the year 2021 witnessed some new food trends. Take a look 

Published: 28th December 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s safe to say that the food dynamics in the last two years have changed a lot thanks to the pandemic. We’ve seen the rise and fall of many food spaces and there’s been a drastic change in the way people want to consume food now. In fact, food became a coping mechanism for many during the pandemic. Here are some of the most prominent food trends of 2021. 

Social media trends 

The food trends of 2021 are incomplete without highlighting some of the quirky social media trends. While the lockdown in 2020 started with Dalgona coffee, this year saw a bunch of bizarre food trends. Combos like Maggi milkshake, Butter Chicken Pani Puri, Chocolate Maggi and Ferrero Rocher Manchurian topped the list. 

Cook to chef 

In 2021, Bengaluru saw many home cooks partnering with companies or starting their own delivery services through Instagram and WhatsApp, and spreading the word to deliver home-cooked meals to foodies. Everything from regular meals to exotic desserts and international cuisines were being made by home cooks and sold this year.

Return of traditional food

When the second wave and subsequent lockdown hit, we were once again confined to our homes. Having picked up cooking as a hobby during the first lockdown, many decided to hone their skills further during the 2021 lockdown. Heirloom, traditional recipes became popular with many realising that there’s more to Indian food than rice, dal and veggies.  

Vegan boom 

Bengaluru witnessed a rise in the plant-based dining scene. Catering to the growing number were restaurants which started offering delicious options for non-meat eaters. Earlier, vegan options meant eating salads, beans, and a medley of vegetables prepared without much creativity. All this has changed in recent times with chefs preparing delicious dishes with mindfully-sourced ingredients that enhance flavours, add layers to the food, and provide a holistic culinary experience.

Do-it-yourself kits

With many still working from home, restaurateurs came up with do-it-yourself kits that were available for delivery. Ingredients were sent across and all the customer had to do was assemble it. This was a fun way for people to break away from their work schedules and whip up something quick. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp