Thought for food 

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s safe to say that the food dynamics in the last two years have changed a lot thanks to the pandemic. We’ve seen the rise and fall of many food spaces and there’s been a drastic change in the way people want to consume food now. In fact, food became a coping mechanism for many during the pandemic. Here are some of the most prominent food trends of 2021.

Social media trends

The food trends of 2021 are incomplete without highlighting some of the quirky social media trends. While the lockdown in 2020 started with Dalgona coffee, this year saw a bunch of bizarre food trends. Combos like Maggi milkshake, Butter Chicken Pani Puri, Chocolate Maggi and Ferrero Rocher Manchurian topped the list.

Cook to chef

In 2021, Bengaluru saw many home cooks partnering with companies or starting their own delivery services through Instagram and WhatsApp, and spreading the word to deliver home-cooked meals to foodies. Everything from regular meals to exotic desserts and international cuisines were being made by home cooks and sold this year.

Return of traditional food

When the second wave and subsequent lockdown hit, we were once again confined to our homes. Having picked up cooking as a hobby during the first lockdown, many decided to hone their skills further during the 2021 lockdown. Heirloom, traditional recipes became popular with many realising that there’s more to Indian food than rice, dal and veggies.

Vegan boom

Bengaluru witnessed a rise in the plant-based dining scene. Catering to the growing number were restaurants which started offering delicious options for non-meat eaters. Earlier, vegan options meant eating salads, beans, and a medley of vegetables prepared without much creativity. All this has changed in recent times with chefs preparing delicious dishes with mindfully-sourced ingredients that enhance flavours, add layers to the food, and provide a holistic culinary experience.

Do-it-yourself kits

With many still working from home, restaurateurs came up with do-it-yourself kits that were available for delivery. Ingredients were sent across and all the customer had to do was assemble it. This was a fun way for people to break away from their work schedules and whip up something quick.