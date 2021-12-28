STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands of students yet to get govt scholarships

A massive backlog of scholarship applications has led to students suffering as they have not received any status update from the government.

Published: 28th December 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A massive backlog of scholarship applications has led to students suffering as they have not received any status update from the government. According to former minister and MLA Dr HC Mahadevappa, many students are facing hardships as colleges are putting pressure on them to pay fees.

Though students had applied for scholarships through the State Scholarship Portal (SSP), many are yet to receive funds. Students are confused as they did not receive rejection letters too for their applications. The issue is affecting thousands of students, especially SC/ST and backward class candidates, he said.

Dr Mahadevappa has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary highlighting this issue. In the letter, he stated that universities were unwilling to issue students their marks cards as they had not paid their fees. Students are unable to go for job interviews too because of this issue. 

Responding, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had stated that the issue would be resolved within a month and a meeting would be held. Students are facing a problem as either their Aadhaar or bank details have not been linked properly, he added.

