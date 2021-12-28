Woman hacked to death by gang in Bengaluru after being chased in car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman was hacked to death by a group of five men at Anekal-Jigani Road on Monday night, December 27, 2021. The police suspect financial disputes and an illicit affair to be the motive for the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Archana Reddy, a resident of Jigani. She had divorced her husband eight years ago and was in a live-in relationship with another person.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 10.30 pm when she was returning home after visiting her relatives' house. She was sitting in her SUV while the driver Pramod was behind the wheel. The gang came in a car and a scooter chased her car for a while and stopped the SUV. Then they pulled her out and attacked her with lethal weapons and escaped. Pramod rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Electronic City police are looking out for the suspects who are said to have hatched the plot in the murder and have recovered CCTV camera footages to ascertain the identity of other assailants.

