STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman hacked to death by gang in Bengaluru after being chased in car

The police suspect financial disputes and an illicit affair to be the motive for the murder.

Published: 28th December 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman was hacked to death by a group of five men at Anekal-Jigani Road on Monday night, December 27, 2021. The police suspect financial disputes and an illicit affair to be the motive for the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Archana Reddy, a resident of Jigani. She had divorced her husband eight years ago and was in a live-in relationship with another person.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 10.30 pm when she was returning home after visiting her relatives' house. She was sitting in her SUV while the driver Pramod was behind the wheel. The gang came in a car and a scooter chased her car for a while and stopped the SUV. Then they pulled her out and attacked her with lethal weapons and escaped. Pramod rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. 

Electronic City police are looking out for the suspects who are said to have hatched the plot in the murder and have recovered CCTV camera footages to ascertain the identity of other assailants.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anekal Jigani Electronic City Bengaluru murder Bengaluru women murder
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp