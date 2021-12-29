Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Let’s get the facts straight — 2021 wasn’t a great year for most of us. But if one were to adopt the positive mindset of a Bollywood mother, one could argue that it was better than the year 2020 — which wreaked havoc and sorrow in everybody’s lives. Compared to that, 2021 was a saner year. On Dec 31, 2020, for the first time in centuries, all of us went into the New Year without burdening ourselves with unrealistic goals and resolutions.

When you begin the New Year without resolutions, you reduce half the burden that the year places on you. This year, I placed no pressure on myself to get fitter, or smokeless, or be a better human being. I was simply glad to be alive.

In many ways, 2021 will always remain in the shadow of 2020. The United Nations probably tried to correct that, by declaring 2021 as the year of peace and trust. Since most of us were locked up at home, it was relatively peaceful — there were lesser riots and terror attacks. But 2021 witnessed a lot of distrust among people, vaccine companies, political parties and Indian cricket captains.

The year certainly brought with it some good news. India completed a billion vaccines — a fact we were reminded of in every airport, railway station, and movie theatre. Air India — after years of mismanagement, and meals seemingly cooked by irritated grandmoms — went back to the Tatas. One hopes the Maharaja finds reason to smile again, as do the stewards, who resemble strict Mathematics teachers.

The farmers’ protest got called off when the government agreed to their conditions. But some things remained the same. Actors like Akshay Kumar continued to act opposite actresses old enough to be their daughters’ college juniors. India lost another World Cup campaign despite all of BCCI’s riches. Aryan Khan had a dismal year — locked up for 28 days on suspicion of possessing weed with the intention to sell. This, even though his dad is worth 5,500 crores, and could plant a new strain of cannabis on the moon if he so wished!

Personally, 2021 was a learning experience for me. 2020 put a halt to most of my sources of income. But in 2021, I was glad to be doing the things I considered my everyday life — going up on stage to perform standup comedy, reviewing films, and meeting friends over beers and exaggerated stories. I remember writing columns on the experience of performing in dingy bars to drunk strangers. This year, I am grateful that I get to entertain people who have come to grab a few beers and some laughs.

As this week brings an end to a crazy two years, I realise that the only constant for me was writing this newspaper column. It helped me document my experience of the pandemic. It acted as my little window to the world — to comment on issues that are far beyond my understanding. To pen down my thoughts and have them read by strangers sipping on coffee on a Wednesday morning. It was the only thing that remained unchanged through lockdowns, vaccines, and Covid scares. What a blessing!

As the year draws to a close, I would like to thank you, dear reader — for preserving the tradition of reading humour columns in a newspaper. And here’s hoping 2022 is a much better year for all of you. The State Government has declared a ban on New Year events, and it is another chance to save some money, and time from a hangover! Happy New Year!

(The writer’s views are his own)