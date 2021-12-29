BDA looks to allot sites at Karanth Layout by August 15 next year

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is accelerating work on Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout to ensure that sites are allotted on August 15, 2022. When completed, this will be the second biggest layout of the 58 developed by BDA.

A senior BDA official said, “Our deadline is quite ambitious. But we are keen on it, as it marks the Platinum Jubilee of India’s Independence .” As per the original plan of 2008, 18,975 sites are to be readied on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas of land in 17 villages between Hesaraghatta and Doddaballapur hoblis. The draft plan for the layout is being fine tuned at present with 2 per cent of land earmarked for community amenity sites.

The High Court had cancelled the layout project on September 2, 2015 as landowners had filed numerous cases over the years. But BDA took the matter to the Supreme Court, which gave the green signal on August 3, 2018.

Giving details of the present status, another official said that nearly 2,500 acres of land have been acquired already. “The exact number of sites to be allotted is only a rough estimate as of now. We are keen on giving the public 10,000 sites and an equal number to those who parted with their land for the layout.

In addition, another 4,000 sites would be given on priority to revenue site losers (those who had taken over sites illegally),” he said. The originally planned 18,975 sites could go up if bigger sites are split into smaller dimensions.

A senior officer said BDA is keen to issue tenders for layout formation within six months. “Works to draw electricity, water and sewage lines will be started simultaneously and we can begin allotments by mid-August. We are in the process of getting environmental clearance.”