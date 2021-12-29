STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Dhaba worker burnt alive over settling bill

The incident occurred at U-Turn Dhaba on Nelamangala Highway near Hesaraghatta Main Road on Friday, the police said.

Published: 29th December 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a 29-year-old staffer at a dhaba on the outskirts of Bengaluru was burnt alive by members of a gang after he asked them to settle their bill. The gang also set the dhaba on fire. The staffer, who had suffered severe burns, died on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at U-Turn Dhaba on Nelamangala Highway near Hesaraghatta Main Road on Friday, the police said. The victim, Manoj, who hailed from Hassan and was staying at a village nearby, was working as a supplier at the dhaba.

The gang arrived at the eatout around 10 pm, ordered food and started consuming alcohol. They hung around after dinner and did not leave, even though the dhaba staff told them it was closing time. The gang also refused to pay the bill. When Manoj confronted the gang members, they got a bottle of petrol from bikes parked outside and poured it over the dhaba and Manoj. Even before the other staff members could react, they lit fire to the place and ran away.

As Manoj started screaming for help, his colleague Tejas and two others put out the fire around him, and rushed him to hospital. They later alerted Soladevanahalli police. Based on the victim’s statement, the police had registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 307 (attempt to murder). After Manoj’s death, the police have added murder charges and started hunting for the accused.Gang burns dhaba worker alive

