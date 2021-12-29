Book deals

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There is a whole list of books that you can look forward to in 2022. Here are a few picks for the year ahead

Published: 29th December 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Writer-historian Ramchandra Guha.

Writer-historian Ramchandra Guha. (File Photo)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The year 2021 turned out to be remarkable for several authors, irrespective of whether they were established or making their debut. In 2021, we saw Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s historical fiction The Last Queen, an account of Maharani Jindan Kaur’s journey; JCB shortlisted Name, Place, Animal, Thing by bureaucrat-author Daribha Lyndem, which came from her experiences while growing up in Shillong; and The Illuminated by Anindita Ghose, which explored the changing contours of a mother-daughter relationship. While the list of books that helped us sail through this year could go on, there is a vast range that 2022 has to offer. Here are a few picks:

Rebels Against the Raj, Ramchandra Guha (Penguin Random House)

History buffs will have a delightful start to the year with historian Ramchandra Guha’s first book of 2022 all set to release in January. The book will tell the story of seven foreign rebels who fought for India’s freedom from imperial rule. Of the seven — four men, three women — four were British, two American and one Irish. 

India Betwist and Between, Captain G R Gopinath (Harper Collins)

In India Betwist and Between, Captain Gopinath’s essays capture the length and breadth of the issues that India addresses as it navigates its way into a new growth phase. Covering a wide variety of topics from business to politics, governance, aviation, society, and enterprise, the book presents a compelling and comprehensive picture of an India which is reshaping every minute.

Yet-to-be-titled book, Barkha Dutt (Juggernaut)

Still in its initial stage, this book will be an account of how the pandemic has affected individuals. The senior journalist tweeted, “Two years of reporting Covid distilled finally into 66,285 words. Was emotionally overwhelmed in the writing of this book because of all the grief it made me confront . It’s finally done .. and I am so relieved. Thank you @Chikisarkar for your patience. (sic)”. The release date is yet to be announced, but the book surely captures an emotional ride which many can relate to.

The Anatomy of Loss, Arjun Raj Gaind (Bloomsbury)

The book is a deeply personal narrative. It recounts the effect of Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Indira Gandhi on Punjab and the Sikh diaspora. It is the story of Himmat, who, during the 1984 Sikh riots, witnesses an act of cowardice by his grandfather so unforgivable that it leaves him permanently estranged. Thirty years later, Himmat, now living in London, is forced to return to India due to his grandfather’s illness. He finally begins a journey towards finding redemption and healing the grim legacy of guilt and hatred left behind by Blue Star and its aftermath.

