KARD medicos support Delhi doctors, protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) have expressed solidarity with the doctor protests in Delhi on allegations of police brutality meted out to them . Calling it a black day in the history of the medical fraternity, KARD doctors held a candle light vigil in government medical colleges across the state at 6 pm on Tuesday.

“IMA Bengaluru branch strongly condemns the action of government agencies and police administration in the strongest possible words and stands committed for the rights of the medical fraternity,” said Dr. Pradeep Kumar, honorary secretary, IMA Bengaluru branch.