STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KARD medicos support Delhi doctors, protests

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) have expressed solidarity with the doctor protests in Delhi on allegations of police brutality meted out to them .

Published: 29th December 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel guard as doctors stage a protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) have expressed solidarity with the doctor protests in Delhi on allegations of police brutality meted out to them . Calling it a black day in the history of the medical fraternity, KARD doctors held a candle light vigil in government medical colleges across the state at 6 pm on Tuesday.

“IMA Bengaluru branch strongly condemns the action of government agencies and police administration in the strongest possible words and stands committed for the rights of the medical fraternity,” said Dr. Pradeep Kumar, honorary secretary, IMA Bengaluru branch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp