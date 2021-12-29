Looking back, looking ahead

VR Ferose By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the year comes to an end, I have almost forgotten all the books I read at the beginning of the year. So, my favourite list has a bias because of the recency effect. I must also confess that I did not read as much as I would have loved to in 2021; there was a mid-year lull as work pressure peaked.

I ended the year reading two outstanding and well-researched books on the legacy of Indian prime ministers: HD Deve Gowda’s biography Furrows in the Field by Sugata Srinivasaraju and a very critical yet objective look at Narendra Modi by Aakar Patel in Price of the Modi Years. Both books are written by seasoned journalists who have tried to put together an unbiased view of two very different prime ministers — one completely ignored and another who has mastered the art of managing the media and his own image. In many ways, it is a reflection of the state of the nation — 25 years apart! Vir Sanghvi’s memoir A Rude Life is very readable, and I enjoyed going back in time to relive some of the pivotal moments in Indian history. And if there is a memoir that I would like to read, it is Amartya Sen’s Home in the World.

In non-fiction, I mostly play it safe with familiar authors that I like, for example Amitav Ghosh, Dave Eggers and Mitch Albom. Albom’s books are best known for their inspirational stories and so it is no surprise that I read his latest, The Stranger in the Lifeboat. The book tries to answer the question: What would we do, if after crying out for divine help, God actually appeared before us? A novel that I look forward to reading in 2022 is Hanya Yanagihara’s To Paradise. The plot spans three centuries and three different versions of the American experiment. I had thoroughly enjoyed her A Little Life which was shortlisted for the 2015 Man Booker Prize for fiction.

As the year was focused on race and gender issues, I leaned in on Michael Holding’s book Why We Kneel How We Rise. He wrote it after his passionate commentary on live TV during a rain-interrupted cricket match. In the book, Holding shares his own and other stories of some of the world’s most iconic athletes. He delivers a powerful and inspiring message of hope and a vision for change as he takes us through history to understand the racism of today. Another book by a path-breaking feminist and an indomitable spirit whose impact has transcended even her spectacular achievements in sports is Billie Jean King’s All In: An Autobiography.

My final book of the year, which I am currently reading, is Obama and Springsteen’s Renegades: Born in the USA. The book goes beyond the groundbreaking podcast and explores everything from career defining moments to the growing distance between the American Dream and American reality.

I read many business books and since I took part in the research for Liz Wiseman’s Impact Players I had a deeper appreciation for its insights. I would highly recommend this for team leaders and people-managers. The book answers the fundamental question why some people make an impact while others get stuck going through the motions.

Finally, I want to set a personal reading goal for 2022: read 22 books by authors I have never read before, and most of them by women.