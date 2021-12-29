Night curfew: Cops take over Bengaluru roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid mounting displeasure by various sectors, particularly the hospitality sector, over the 7-hour restrictions imposed for 10 days, night curfew was enforced across the city at 10pm Tuesday.

As it neared the hour, citizens hurrying to catch the last transport home was a common sight. People waited outside pubs, bars and restaurants, to try and catch a cab or auto. Hospitals and pharmacies remained open, while other stores were shut by 9.30pm.

The city came to a standstill by 10.30pm, and roads wore a deserted look as policemen took over, sounding sirens and flashing beacons. The police had earlier made announcements using speakers, requesting people to stay indoors after 10pm. In some areas, shops were opened past 10pm, prompting police to warn the shopkeepers and down shutters.The police barricaded main roads and important junctions, and stopped commuters for checking.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant appealed to the public not to come out of their houses during night curfew. “Policemen will be deployed across the city and patrolling will be intensified. No commercial activities will be allowed after 10pm.”

He said that flyovers will be closed during night curfew in a day or two, and jurisdictional police will decide which flyovers were to be closed. “Vehicles will be seized and people will be booked if found violating the restrictions,” he added.

He also said that there would be heavy police deployment at MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar on December 31 night, and no public celebrations will be allowed. “We will be taking the assistance of BBMP staff to check whether restaurants are allowing only those guests who have taken both doses of vaccination”.