‘They didn’t understand my grief’

BENGALURU: I was born during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. In Amritsar, you always had this constant rebirth of the city, because it is right on the border of India and Pakistan. But when I was growing up, we also had a strange unrest that was internal and as kids we never understood it fully.

It was with regard to the 1984 riots. It was called Operation Blue Star but before that, there was this kind of turmoil, which was very strange for us kids who were growing up and who loved the city so much!

There was so much closeness between me, growing up in a Hindu family, and most of my friends, who were Sikhs. And suddenly we were being told that there’s a war going on and we did not understand that. It was very unsettling.

I had anxiety issues whenever I heard the news or experienced the curfew and saw the military. I was almost thirteen years old then.

We had two family friends, whom we used to call Shriman Shrimati Ji, and they were my grandparents’ best friends. The period after Operation Blue Star ended was a dark part of the history of Amritsar at that time, because the military had entered the Golden Temple and they had destroyed so many parts of it. This was the first time the temple had opened to the public and they wanted people to come and do seva such as cleaning the premises.

I asked my mother, ‘Can we go?’ as I wanted to go and contribute. She said, ‘Why don’t you go with Shriman Shrimati Jibecause they are going?’

It was a painful moment for us when we went to the temple. Shrimati Ji was quite elderly, I think she was older than my grandmom. Everything was still not very clean and there were a lot of broken things lying around. Most of the time I was just holding on to her while looking around. I still remember the bullets in the walls. I don’t want to think about that smell and the pain in the city, which was being torn apart. But we were still hopeful.

I remember as we entered from the main gate and were walking towards the temple, I told Shriman Shrimati Ji, ‘Can we go to the langar hall?’

When we went there, we saw that tea was being served outside. I asked people what was happening, and were they serving the prasad inside? I was told that they were going to start serving from the next day. This was the first time I had entered god’s home in a long time and the first time I had been told that there was no food there. That has always been something which has hurt me because you always saw those fires burning in all their glory, twenty-four hours a day, serving people. But that was a tough day for me; it scarred my childhood.

I found it hard to accept that there was no food that day and this was the first time that seva was discontinued in history!

A place that gave shelter and food to millions each and every day was today passing through a dark phase of its life. But what it symbolized was hope that everything would come back as before. I remember sitting with Shriman Shrimati Ji on a ledge and we had chai. They did not understand my grief because they had not seen me growing up there and they didn’t understand why I was being so affected. They kept telling me, ‘Don’t worry, this is the place of the gurus. It has so many prayers and blessings that it will always come back stronger.’ That has also stayed with me — whatever you’re going through, if you’re going to have resilience and faith, you will always come back stronger. You could be going through the darkest phase of your life, but if you have faith, you are going to overcome that.

(Excerpted with permission from Barkat by Vikas Khanna, published by Penguin Random House India)