Do New Year diets really work?

January often sees people starting unhealthy and unsustainable ‘crash diets’, but here are some cons of such fads 

Published: 30th December 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Aditya S Chowti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We’ve all heard the expression, ‘New year, New Me’ with many people intending to exercise and eat healthier in January. However, what are the chances of succeeding on a New Year’s diet? Is it possible to keep it up while improving general health in the long run?

The holiday season is meant for rest and leisure with friends and family while indulging in good food, often making people feel bad about themselves for ‘overindulging’ and gaining weight. As a result, New Year leads to searching for quick, dramatic results to shed the pounds with ‘quick-fix’ diets.

January often sees people starting unhealthy and unsustainable ‘crash diets’, a weight-loss plan followed for a short period with a sense of urgency to get quick results and fitness-related resolutions as the New Year is seen as a ‘moment of transformation.’ While calorie restriction can produce short-term weight loss, there are numerous health risks associated with this weight loss method. Diets for the New Year could include atkins, keto, low-carb, low-fat, and intermittent fasting. 

Drawbacks

  1. Induces hunger: Abrupt reduction of calorie intake to a level that one’s body is not accustomed to increases hunger, resulting in binge eating episodes and junk cravings.
  2. Harmful to the heart: Crash dieting, especially for cardiac patients, can lead to heart complications, deteriorating the heart’s ability to pump blood.
  3. Slows metabolism: A rapid metabolism permits the body to burn calories even when resting. However, calorie restriction might slow this down as the body attempts to conserve energy.
  4. Promotes toxic food attitudes: Crash diets are harmful and can lead to eating disorders. Starvation as a form of punishment can change food perspectives, ultimately distorting the sense of self-worth based on what one eats while also fostering food obsessions.
  5. Depletes energy: Dieting could make one feel dizzy, weary, and weak, especially with limited carb consumption, which is the brain’s primary energy source. 
  6. Affects mood: Unhappiness harbours when most of the items one avoids while crash dieting are likely foods they relish. Calorie restriction might make one irritable and moody and reduce focus and interest in ordinary duties.
  7. Induces hair loss: Diet directly impacts hair health. As a result, starving the body of protein, healthy fats, Vitamin C and E, and zinc can result in hair loss and damage.
  8. Constant dieting might disrupt the menstrual cycle or even cause periods to stop entirely over time and impact fertility.

By replacing the word ‘diet’ with what we consume as nourishment and fuel for our bodies, the outcomes will be more successful and healthier, and more sustainable in the long run if one learns to embark on a nutritious meal plan alongside workouts.

(The writer is senior consultant - internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road)

