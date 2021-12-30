Don’t let stress get the better of you in 2022 

Dr Rajesh T R By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We are in the midst of the pandemic. But how many of you are aware that we were already in an ongoing heart disease epidemic? Yes, heart disease has reached epidemic proportions in our country. Here are a few steps which can start you off on your lifelong journey to take care of your heart.

1 Know about heart diseases: In the most common type of heart disease, fat deposits within the walls of arteries, causing obstruction and reduced blood supply to the heart muscle. It causes pain and breathlessness on physical exertion. Sometimes, if the problem is severe, it causes a heart attack, where a portion of the heart muscle is permanently damaged. Sometimes heart attacks can go unnoticed and lead to heart failure.

Do you know that just being an Indian, places you at higher risk for heart disease? In addition to a strong genetic predisposition, a poor lifestyle that has evolved over the last few decades, is responsible for this. High cholesterol levels, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, stress etc. are important modifiable risk factors that have contributed to this scenario.

The treatment for this disease is based on lifestyle modifications to control the modifiable risk factors and drugs to control the blocks.When the blocks are severe, procedures can be done to restore the

blood supply. These include angioplasty and stenting, and a surgical procedure called

bypass operation.

2 Lead a healthy lifestyle: A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of heart disease. One has to eat a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables. Limit the amount of salt and sugar. Switch to whole grains and low fat or non-fat products. Avoid junk and high-calorie foods. Lead an active life. Exercise at least 30 minutes a day. It can be as simple as brisk walking. You can continue playing your favourite sports. Try to increase physical activity in your daily routine, like taking the stairs or cycling to work. There are innumerable benefits of leading an active life beyond maintaining a healthy heart, like improving your mental well-being! Keep a watch on you weight. Obesity is a major risk factor for not only heart diseases but many other ailments as well.

3 Get yourself regularly checked: Undergoing a preventive health check up on a regular basis is a good practice. The earlier one starts the better. Echocardiogram (ECG) and Treadmill Test (TMT) are simple tests that can be done to confirm heart health. Heart disease is surely a leading cause of death, but it need not be inevitable. Following a heart-healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to be complicated, and it doesn’t mean you need to live a life of self-deprivation. Instead, find ways to incorporate heart-healthy habits into your lifestyle and you may well enjoy a healthier life for years to come.

(The writer is consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City)