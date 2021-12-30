Safari at Bannerghatta will cost you more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of two years, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) management hiked safari rates, but did not change park entry rates. The revised rates will come into effect from January 1.

The decision was taken by the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) and committee members at a meeting on Thursday. The proposal to hike safari rates was also proposed by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), BBP’s safari partners.

While rates have been hiked by Rs 30 for non-AC bus safari, and by Rs 50 for AC bus safari, there is change for the six, seven and eight-seater safari jeep, Innova and AC Xylo for weekdays. However, prices have been increased by Rs 300 for weekends.

Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive Director, BBP, said rates for family jeep safari package -- including a visit to the zoo, safari ride, butterfly park and camera charges -- have not been hiked for weekdays. “We have done this because we want to encourage people to visit BBP on weekdays. The rush is very high on weekends and sometimes, it is beyond capacity. People take leave on weekdays for family holidays. So why not spare a day for a visit to the zoo,” she said.

She explained that safari rates have been revised because of Rs 40 rise in fuel charges, Rs 40 rise in meat cost, 10 per cent increase in wages to staffers, maintenance charge hike and rise in consumer price index.

BBP is self-sustaining, and its expenditure is met from ticket revenue. The ticket for zoo visitors continues to be Rs 100 for adults and Rs 80 for children.