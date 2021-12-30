STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Small changes, big impact

Practising gratitude, maintaining a work-life balance, setting realistic goals...try these techniques to keep your emotional well-being in check

Published: 30th December 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Niti Raizada
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, how we relate to others, and make choices. This is important in all stages of life — from childhood to adolescence, adulthood or in the geriatric age group.

Mental health talks about our intelligence quotient along with the emotional quotient. We talk more often about mindfulness and relaxation techniques which should be a part of our daily living. Some of the red flag signs of mental issues include:

  • Long-lasting sadness or irritability
  • Excessive paranoia, worry, or anxiety
  • Extreme changes in moods
  • Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping pattern
  • Social withdrawal

Ways of maintaining emotional well-being:

  • Spend time with friends, family and loved ones
  • Let go of toxic people and love yourself 
  • Express your feelings regularly
  • Reduce alcohol consumption
  • Avoid illicit drug use
  • Keep active and eat well. Include fruits and vegetables in your diet
  • Develop new skills and refine old ones
  • Relax and enjoy your hobbies
  • Set realistic goals
  • Practice gratitude 
  • Try music and breathing techniques
  • Accept and forgive. Be your own friend

What we definitely know about mental health is that it is challenging, keeps you in a state of flux, is complex and real. Early intervention works best. Accepting that you may have a mental health issue is not a sign of weakness. What is required is time and patience. In-person therapy and group therapy play an important role. Setting boundaries and self-care is pivotal.

(The writer is director, medical oncology & hemato-oncology,  Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp