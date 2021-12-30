Small changes, big impact

Dr Niti Raizada By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, how we relate to others, and make choices. This is important in all stages of life — from childhood to adolescence, adulthood or in the geriatric age group.

Mental health talks about our intelligence quotient along with the emotional quotient. We talk more often about mindfulness and relaxation techniques which should be a part of our daily living. Some of the red flag signs of mental issues include:

Long-lasting sadness or irritability

Excessive paranoia, worry, or anxiety

Extreme changes in moods

Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping pattern

Social withdrawal

Ways of maintaining emotional well-being:

Spend time with friends, family and loved ones

Let go of toxic people and love yourself

Express your feelings regularly

Reduce alcohol consumption

Avoid illicit drug use

Keep active and eat well. Include fruits and vegetables in your diet

Develop new skills and refine old ones

Relax and enjoy your hobbies

Set realistic goals

Practice gratitude

Try music and breathing techniques

Accept and forgive. Be your own friend

What we definitely know about mental health is that it is challenging, keeps you in a state of flux, is complex and real. Early intervention works best. Accepting that you may have a mental health issue is not a sign of weakness. What is required is time and patience. In-person therapy and group therapy play an important role. Setting boundaries and self-care is pivotal.

(The writer is director, medical oncology & hemato-oncology, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)