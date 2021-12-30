Small changes, big impact

BENGALURU: Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, how we relate to others, and make choices. This is important in all stages of life — from childhood to adolescence, adulthood or in the geriatric age group.
Mental health talks about our intelligence quotient along with the emotional quotient. We talk more often about mindfulness and relaxation techniques which should be a part of our daily living. Some of the red flag signs of mental issues include:
- Long-lasting sadness or irritability
- Excessive paranoia, worry, or anxiety
- Extreme changes in moods
- Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping pattern
- Social withdrawal
Ways of maintaining emotional well-being:
- Spend time with friends, family and loved ones
- Let go of toxic people and love yourself
- Express your feelings regularly
- Reduce alcohol consumption
- Avoid illicit drug use
- Keep active and eat well. Include fruits and vegetables in your diet
- Develop new skills and refine old ones
- Relax and enjoy your hobbies
- Set realistic goals
- Practice gratitude
- Try music and breathing techniques
- Accept and forgive. Be your own friend
What we definitely know about mental health is that it is challenging, keeps you in a state of flux, is complex and real. Early intervention works best. Accepting that you may have a mental health issue is not a sign of weakness. What is required is time and patience. In-person therapy and group therapy play an important role. Setting boundaries and self-care is pivotal.
(The writer is director, medical oncology & hemato-oncology, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)