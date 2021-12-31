STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After husband, daughter held for Archana Reddy’s murder

Police had earlier arrested Archana’s second husband Naveen Kumar V and a member of a Kannada outfit, Kasavanahalli Santhosh.

Published: 31st December 2021

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police have arrested five more people, including the daughter of Archana Reddy, a 38-year-old woman who was hacked to death in full public view on Monday night. Police said the accused had planned to murder Reddy so that they can take over her properties. 

Police had earlier arrested Archana’s second husband Naveen Kumar V and a member of a Kannada outfit, Kasavanahalli Santhosh. The five others arrested are Yuvika Reddy, Archana’s 21-year-old daughter from her first marriage, and Anup, Anand, Deepak and Narendra. Efforts are on to trace others.

Police said Reddy had frequent fights with her second husband Naveen over financial and personal matters. Naveen had started an illicit relationship with Yuvika, Archana Reddy’s daughter from her first marriage, and had started living with her separately. This had led Reddy to file a case against Naveen.

“Naveen, who knew that there are a few properties in his wife’s name, decided to take over them and hatched a plot to kill her. He also convinced Yuvika that they can lead a lavish life if they get those properties. He roped in his friends to commit the murder,” police added.

