STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NICE delaying Bangalore Metro project by not permitting road access for Nagasandra-Madavara Line: BMRCL 

The way forward to solve the impasse was for BMRCL to hold a meeting with NICE.

Published: 31st December 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro construction is getting delayed on Nagasandra-Madavara Line as NICE is not permitting its access via its road (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is facing a major challenge of access to carry out construction work on a portion of its Green line extension between Nagasandra to Madavara (earlier BIEC), the 3.05 km elevated line that would be the first to be inaugurated in 2022.

The Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICE) is not permitting it access to reach its construction spot despite BMRCL willing to pay a monthly rental of Rs 5.75 lakh for road usage, say sources.

A senior BMRCL official told TNIE that work on 630 metres of the line had been held up for some months due to this issue.

BMRCL needs to access upto 3839 sqm of NICE land to reach this segment. “NICE had demanded rental charges of Rs 5.75 lakh per month during the execution period as per its letter dated August 4, 2021. BMRCL had accepted the condition and communicated its acceptance on August 24, 2021. Despite that, NICE is not permitting us to enter through their land resulting in delay in execution of work,” he said. This covers seven spans in the Trumpet area of NICE Road.

There is history behind this festering issue. BMRCL had acquired 11 metre wide strip of land for putting in place the viaduct between Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara and a parcel of 11038 sq m of land for construction of BIEC station. “Due process had been followed. Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board is in the process of depositing the money in the High Court due to a dispute between NICE and Public Works Department over the issue,” he explained.

Asked for his response, Ashok Kheny, Managing Director, NICE, said, “BMRCL had acquired our land for the project but we are yet to be paid any compensation for it. We gave it because the former CM B S Yeddyurappa asked us to do so. BMRCL had even given an undertaking in court that we would be paid for it but 2.5 years later we have not been paid anything.”

Kheny added that the way forward to solve the impasse was for BMRCL to hold a meeting with NICE and sort out the issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bmrcl Green line Nice Ashok Kheny BIEC station
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp