Night curfew in Bengaluru begins at 10 pm Friday, ban orders in place from 6 pm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police imposed additional restrictions in view of the New Year celebrations on Friday. As per the revised order, prohibitory orders will be in place from 6pm on Friday till 5am on Saturday.

While there are no changes to restrictions imposed earlier, including night curfew, the revised order has been issued to ensure that not more than four persons gather at public places such as main roads, open areas, parks, grounds etc. to celebrate New Year.

“However, malls, pubs, bars and restaurants can operate till night curfew begins at 10pm, without holding specials events like DJ or dance performances, in compliance with existing restrictions. It is advised that people reach their homes by 10pm, but the movement of those leaving at 10pm, like staff and others, will be taken into consideration for some time after night curfew comes into effect,” a senior police officer said. In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held without organising any special events, the order stated.