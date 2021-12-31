Shamanism-influenced Bengaluru minor girl missing for two months, parents distraught, cops clueless

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: A minor girl has gone missing from her home in Rajajinagar. According to the police, Anushka Verma (17) left her house around 8.30 am on October 31. Her whereabouts are not known yet despite efforts by the police. Her parents lodged a complaint at Subramanyanagara police station and have also taken to social media sites - helpfindanushka on Instagram and on Twitter - seeking information about their daughter.

Anushka’s father Abhishek Verma told TNIE that his daughter is influenced and inclined towards Shamanism. “She has some organisational or individual support. We are living in hell, not knowing where and how she is,” said the distraught father.

Verma said that on October 31, he and his wife had gone out for a morning walk around 7 am and returned home around 8.15 am. “When we returned, we didn’t find Anushka at home. We later came to know through police and CCTV footage that she had taken an autorickshaw to a centre in Horamavu. What happened to her thereafter is not known,” he said. Based on the parents’ complaint on November 1, the police registered a case under Section 363 of IPC. “Anushka left her phone and all documents, including her marksheets, at home. She took a pair of clothes and Rs 2,000 cash,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Vinayak Patil.

As per the Supreme Court’s directive, in case of a missing child, the police are required to register an FIR under IPC section 363 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship) within 24 hours of the complaint. In case the missing child is not found within four months, the case is required to be referred to the district police anti-human trafficking unit. The police have gone through the CCTV footage from her house to Horamavu and beyond, checked at various spiritual centres, orphanages and PG accommodations, spoken to Anushka’s friends and family members, checked her phone and mails “but so far, there are no leads,” said Patil.

The father added that only after Anushka went missing did the family come to know that she was inclined and influenced by Shamanism. “When the police retrieved data from her phone, we came to know about it,” he added. Shamanism is an ancient healing tradition and is seen as a way to connect with nature and creation. The family has appealed to the public to call on 9663875821 regarding information on Anushka.