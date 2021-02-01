Activist alleges threat to life, Bengaluru police start probe 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police are investigating a “threat to life” to Anil Kumar G R, an RTI activist seeking to expose a Rs 30,000-crore scam. Kumar, chief of NaMo Samaj South India, who unearthed the scam in the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) and BBMP, took it up legally in court and also sought details through RTI.

On January 5, Kumar went to the BBMP and KREDL offices and filed the RTI applications, seeking information on a multi-crore scam which he alleged was carried out suspectedly in cahoots with other agencies, had ramifications across the state and claimed that many politicians were involved.

After he met engineers and officers, he was asked to return on January 16 for the information. But he smelt a rat and refused to go, and instead, went on January 22. As soon after he left the government office, a gang of about 25 rowdies went to the same office and sought information about Anil Kumar. Police suspect the goons were tipped off by someone inside the office.

When the gang missed him, they went to the organisation NaMo Samaj, asking for his address and other details, and threatened his associates. In his complaint to police and higher-ups in the government, he said how he had exposed and even stalled a land grab case in Girinagar by filing a PIL in the High Court. The land was restored to the government. Kumar also exposed attempts of the mafia to grab government Civic Amenities land and parks, and helped restore it to the government.