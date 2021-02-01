Efficacy of vaccine is high a week after second dose: Dr Boaz Lev, head of Israel Advisory Committee for Corona Vaccine

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Israel, a country with a nine million population, is leading the world in its mass vaccination drive with more than 30% of its population having received the first dose and 14 percent having had the second.

TNIE speaks to Dr Boaz Lev, head of Advisory Committee for the Corona Vaccines and Epidemic Control, State of Israel, on what went behind the country’s mass vaccination drive and whether data sharing was a part of the agreement for early procurement of the vaccines.

Israel, with more than 30% of its population having received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, has become an international test case for vaccination efficacy. What is the vaccine data so far?

It is still early to say definitively but it seems from the preliminary observations that the efficacy is high a week after the second injection. It is above 70 per cent and may be beyond 90 per cent. We start seeing reduction in severe cases among medical staff and elderly, who were vaccinated early on.

Wasn’t it a huge risk to order the vaccine prior to its authorisation?

It was definitely a risk. But it was the right thing to do. Israel had ordered vaccines prior to their authorization in order to promise the supply at the earliest and deliver the vaccination as soon as the vaccine was authorized. We have engaged with other companies too in order to secure vaccines when authorisation comes. Concerning the prior agreement about data, I was not involved in the negotiations.

Would sharing of data not amount to infringement of personal data privacy?

There was no agreement of such exchange of sharing of personal data or medical records.

Hence, there’s no infringement. It is only statistical data that we wanted to share with the whole world and the vaccine maker regarding the results of this extensive vaccine campaign.

How effective has the vaccine been in controlling the spread of Covid-19?

It is difficult to judge the reduction in the spread of the infection. The presence of the various mutants and poor compliance of people to lockdown makes it difficult to assess. The vaccine seems effective towards the mutants but it is early to know to what extent. We don’t see many re-infections. It is anyway early to predict the final results.

Is vaccination compulsory? How were you able to roll it out to nearly 3 million people?

It is not compulsory. The residents receive the vaccine by their provider-insurer. The community medicine has a strong infrastructure. The prioritization plans enabled orderly rollout going mainly by age and risk.

What are the lessons that Israel can share with the world?

One of the biggest lessons in our battle against the pandemic is the logistic preparedness. There is a need for a good, safe and simple prioritization plan. Recruit media, religious and opinion leaders to enhance compliance.