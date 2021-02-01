Elusive leopard captured near apartment in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The elusive leopard which had given sleepless nights to many residents of South Bengaluru for the last one week was captured by the forest department officials at around 6.30 am on Monday morning.

The forest department officials had kept four cages with baits to capture the leopard near Prestige Song apartments in N Begur, Koppa after the apartment's CCTV camera had caught the movements thrice.

Many camera traps had also been placed in the wooded area in the vicinity to trace and track the leopard. Teams were also deployed to search for the animal and capture it.

The male leopard has been taken to Bannerghatta rescue and rehabilitation centre for a thorough medical examination. After which based on the report of the veterinarians and forest department higher-ups, it will be released in a conducive environment.