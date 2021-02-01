Small wonders: Bengaluru-based artist makes earrings carrying miniature versions of French fries, Maggie, ice cream

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kirti Basal loves her food and loves to wear it too. Sounds crazy, right? But this city-based miniature artist has come out with earrings that may just satiate any sort of sweet or salty cravings. French fries, Maggie, ice cream, Nutella... these are just some of the designs that Basal has to offer. Mostly using polymer clay, soft pastels, resin and a set of tools, including a toothbrush for texturing, to churn out these miniatures dishes, Basal has turned this passion into a sort of profession. “It was a hobby that started off with fridge magnets.

After that clicked, I wanted to do something more. So, I tried my hand at jewellery making. Since it’s sort of different from what’s available, people are ready to experiment,” says 31-year-old Basal whose products are available on her Instagram page, HelloMiniverse. She started the page in 2019 and takes most orders on social media. “After the demand went up, I recently started a website on which I have been getting similar traction,” says Basal, who is self-taught and mostly does the sculpting out of her home studio.

Speaking about how her journey to the world of miniature art started, she says it’s a classic case of a hobby turned profession. “Around two years ago, I had posted a photo of a miniature banana leaf meal on Twitter which got over 11,000 likes, and was shared by celebrities too. At that point, my friends and family suggested I take to making these miniature works full time,” she says.

The former digital marketing professional spends around 10 hours a day creating miniatures. But even if there is growing demand for her products, she tries to cap the number of orders to 40 a month. “Finishing an order takes time. I am the only one running the show right now. So I try to keep orders to a minimum so as to retain quality,” says Basal, adding that rice dishes take around one to two days because each grain has to be created. The earrings are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 700 depending on the intricacies of the design.

Idli, dosa, gulab jamun, noodles... she has created them all. But if you are wondering why Basal only sticks to food, she says, “I’m a foodie, so making food miniatures makes me happy.” If you think miniature food is all she creates, she corrects that notion immediately. “I cook most of the dishes in my kitchen too,” she laughs.