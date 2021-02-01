STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Small wonders: Bengaluru-based artist makes earrings carrying miniature versions of French fries, Maggie, ice cream

City-based artist Kirti Basal provides some food for thought with her earrings carrying miniature versions of French fries, Maggie, ice cream and more

Published: 01st February 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Earrings carrying miniature versions of French fries, Maggie, ice cream and more

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kirti Basal loves her food and loves to wear it too. Sounds crazy, right? But this city-based miniature artist has come out with earrings that may just satiate any sort of sweet or salty cravings. French fries, Maggie, ice cream, Nutella... these are just some of the designs that Basal has to offer. Mostly using polymer clay, soft pastels, resin and a set of tools, including a toothbrush for texturing, to churn out these miniatures dishes, Basal has turned this passion into a sort of profession. “It was a hobby that started off with fridge magnets.

After that clicked, I wanted to do something more. So, I tried my hand at jewellery making. Since it’s sort of different from what’s available, people are ready to experiment,” says 31-year-old Basal whose products are available  on her Instagram page, HelloMiniverse. She started the page in 2019 and takes most orders on social media. “After the demand went up, I recently started a website on which I have been getting similar traction,” says Basal, who is self-taught and mostly does the sculpting out of her home studio.

Speaking about how her journey to the world of miniature art started, she says it’s a classic case of a hobby turned profession. “Around two years ago, I had posted a photo of a miniature banana leaf meal on Twitter which got over 11,000 likes, and was shared by celebrities too. At that point, my friends and family suggested I take to making these miniature works full time,” she says. 

The former digital marketing professional spends around 10 hours a day creating miniatures. But even if there is growing demand for her products, she tries to cap the number of orders to 40 a month. “Finishing an order takes time. I am the only one running the show right now. So I try to keep orders to a minimum so as to retain quality,” says Basal, adding that rice dishes take around one to two days because each grain has to be created. The earrings are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 700 depending on the intricacies of the design. 

Idli, dosa, gulab jamun, noodles... she has created them all. But if you are wondering why Basal only sticks to food, she says, “I’m a foodie, so making food miniatures makes me happy.” If you think miniature food is all she creates, she corrects that notion immediately. “I cook most of the dishes in my kitchen too,” she laughs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kirti Basal Miniature food earrings
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp