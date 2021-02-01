STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Solving puzzles on a spaceship

Heat Signature is a game about infiltrating a variety of procedurally-generated spaceships and completing missions

Published: 01st February 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

The footage of Resident Evil Village was released recently. Scheduled for release in May

The footage of Resident Evil Village was released recently. Scheduled for release in May

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

Ten seconds ago, my mission to infiltrate a spaceship in Heat Signature was going quite well. I’d taken out almost every guard — all I had left to do was sneak up behind the last one (who just so happened to be my mission target), complete the set in the next 60 seconds or so, and then the spaceship would be mine. Then the guard turned around as I was creeping up behind him, shot me with a stun gun, carried me to an airlock and threw me out into space.

Now, I’m careening helplessly through the void as a countdown reminds me that I’ve got about twenty seconds of oxygen left; oh, and only thirty seconds to go before failing the mission. Yeah, not likely that’s going to ma- and that’s when I saw the ‘remote control your pod’ blinking in the corner of my screen. No way. No way. 

Twenty seconds later, I’ve remote-controlled my breaching pod to come over and scoop me up before I passed out, and I’m boosting madly back towards the ship I’d just been so unceremoniously ejected from. With less than ten seconds to go before mission failure and no room for subtlety, I manage to somehow slam the pod into the same damn airlock I’d been tossed out of and, as the timer started flashing red, I burst through the doors and took a shot at the guard as he whirled around and...mission complete.

That exact sequence happened less than thirty minutes into my first play of Heat Signature. It almost seems counterproductive to say anything else about Heat Signature – you almost certainly already know if this is a game for you or not. That said, for anyone still on the fence, Heat Signature is a game about infiltrating a variety of procedurally-generated spaceships and completing various missions. There’s a bigger picture involving the liberation of bases from various domineering factions, and every character you play has their own personal goals and motivations, but don’t be fooled — at its heart, Heat Signature is a puzzle game.

Every time you successfully rendezvous with an airlock and the ship opens up before you — that’s the puzzle you’ve got to solve. Do you have the tools to deal with it? There’s a lot more to this game, but it doesn’t really seem like it. Various enemy types and abilities, various environmental hazards, new and better weapons and abilities — all of those are just components in the jigsaw that awaits you with every mission. And that’s honestly the best thing about Heat Signature — the fact that each mission is effectively a giant Rube Goldberg machine of possibilities, and you parachute into the chaos with whatever set of tools you want and set it off. It’s a phenomenal game, and a masterful example of how to do a lot with a little.

What’s New?

Resident Evil: Village
The footage of Resident Evil Village was released recently. Scheduled for release in May, Village is a direct sequel to the events of Resident Evil 7; and, as far as gameplay is concerned, it looks like it’s taking a few pages out of Resident Evil 4’s book

Hitman 3
The third entry in the modern Hitman trilogy brings this arc of Agent 47’s story to a close, but not without signing off with a heaping dose of  locations filled with hundreds of people to meet, 

Arjun Sukumaran
(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Signature Resident Evil: Village
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp