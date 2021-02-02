Change in the purse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reduction of margin from 25 per cent to 15 per cent under StartUp India is a welcome move by the Finance Minister. This means an increase in bank funding availability for eligible beneficiaries by 10 per cent, and lowers the burden of self-funding a green field project for an entrepreneur. Chinu Kala, founder, Rubans Accessories

Incentivisation of one-person companies is a big move for the startup sector in this year’s Union Budget. This will encourage more people to grow and take the plunge in the startup sector. Also, the tax audit is exempted till ` 10 crore. So younger companies, if not startups will not have to go through the tax audit, making it easy for them. Startups have also got tax holiday for a year which is a step in the right direction.

Deep Lalvani, founder Sublime Life

The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the worst affected industries and are struggling to cope. We expected the Union Budget to address this sector which didn’t receive any relief. We were hoping for reductions in GST rates from 18 per cent to at least 12 per cent on room tariff to improve our occupancy. The sector contributes almost 10 per cent of the GDP to the economy and generates almost 9-10 per cent of the total employment and is still awaiting industry status.

Wajeed Bagwan, general manager, Oakwood Premier Prestige

The luxury industry expected measures to boost domestic consumption. The budget turned out to be a disappointment, as no changes were made to individual taxation. With an already strained economy, and measures like agri-cess on fuel, consumers will be left with less disposable income, and not more.

Indians love to shop during international vacations. With no customs duty or GST cuts on luxury goods, we will still travel overseas and continue to shop overseas, while India’s high-streets will be left high and dry. The need of the hour is a direct boost to domestic consumption. And a solution to that is nowhere to be seen in this budget.Nirupesh Joshi, co-founder, Bangalore Watch Company

It is a big letdown for the film industry. We are one of the largest revenue-generating industries in India. The banking sector in India is not favourable to filmmakers. On the other hand, the government charges exorbitant taxes without giving the entertainment industry any sort of infrastructure boost or favourable financial assistance. Pushkara Mallikarjuniah, producer, Kannada film industry

The Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, with an a allocation of around `64,180 crore to develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare system, is one of the innovative schemes in this budget. This is apart from the existing National Health Mission project, and I hope it will boost delivery of healthcare to the last man in the health chain.

Pooja Gandhi, actor