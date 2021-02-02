STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good show by Nirmala Sitharaman, but not enough: Doctors

India needs comprehensive Universal Health Coverage, but no mention in Budget, say experts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 2,23,846 crore in the Budget for health and wellbeing which is an increase of 137 per cent as compared to last year. Though this has brought cheer to the health sector, some experts said that the budget could have done more. Dr B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HCG, said, “India is in dire need of Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC), which was not well articulated in the finance minister’s budget today.

It is good that we are spending Rs 35,000 crore on the Covid vaccine. The overall spending should have been more because we started from a very low base post-Covid. The government spending only 1.5 per cent of the GDP on healthcare is insufficient. While it is good to focus on preventive healthcare and wellness clinics, the government’s intention on cooperating with the private sector is still unclear. A levy similar to education cess could have been created in healthcare to bring uniformity through UHC. Overall, I am glad to see some spends directed towards healthcare, but it is not substantial, especially considering that we are battling the effects of Covid.”

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Medical Director, Ace Multi-Speciality Hospital, pointed out that the budget should have allowed for a monitoring committee. “We need a process where allocated funds are utilised optimally. The budget should have allocated funds for the creation of monitoring committees involving people of high integrity from different walks of life. We also missed integrating medical technology at all the healthcare centres and improved tele and video consultation for people at remote locations.”

Dr Shafiq A M, Co-founder and CEO, Specialist Hospital, pointed out that overall, it is an impactful budget, but it lacked any specific announcements for private hospitals and healthcare centres that were under duress during the peak of Covid outbreak. “Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for the Covid-19 vaccine will lay the foundation for economic revival as a healthy workforce is the foundation for a healthy economy,” he said.

