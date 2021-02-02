Not so basic

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s no going wrong with the classic blue jeans, white t-shirt look. Known as wardrobe essentials and mostly taken for granted, these basic t-shirts don’t have to be so basic anymore. Making a comeback in a glam avatar are these plain-coloured tees, with city fashion enthusiasts suggesting multiple ways to oomph that look. Adding some elements can make it one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe, suitable for both day and night events.

Karishma Devnani, a model and celebrity stylist, says one might think basic t-shirts, especially white ones, are one of the best bases for an outfit suitable for any kind of event. “For instance, pair it with a well-fitted blazer and you are all set for a dinner or even for a semi-formal meeting. Or put on a bomber jacket while catching up with friends for a drink or any outing. Of course, teaming it up with denims is a traditional favourite,” says 25-year-old Devnani, adding that to have some fun with denims, one can go for big, coloured hoops that give a burst of colour.

This will also bring the late ’80s and early ’90s fashion back. While all of us have our favourite stars who can carry the basic look like no other, Devnani’s personal favourite is Deepika Padukone. “What I like about her style is that she can carry her look in a glam way and also tone it down when needed. She does a lot of pairing with gold jewellery like big hoops or layers of gold chains or just wears a Cartier bracelet. That’s enough to lift the whole look,” she adds.

Agrees Ashwini Dixit, a fashion blogger, who suggests that if gold and accessories are too over-the-top for your style, you can pair the t-shirts with palazzos or skirts. “With palazzos, you can tuck-in a plain tee, put on heels and you’re good to go.

With skirts, you can try a side knot, and if you are comfortable, expose a little bit of the midriff,” says Dixit, adding that one can expand their collection of basic t-shirts by opting for different colours – beige, tans, caramel browns, reds and greens. “You can team a beige with army green cargos and sneakers, and you are set for the day,” she adds.

Mostly a go-to wardrobe option for college students, what makes these a crowd favourite is also the affordability factor.”In college, you want to be stylish but the budget is quite limited. So the safest bet is going with accessories, which go really well with plain tees,” says Shreya Kashyap, a second-year student from Mount Carmel College.