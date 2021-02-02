Old vehicles to be moved to scrap yards

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Since 2018, Bengaluru Police has seized and disposed of 1.98 lakh old vehicles after taking judicial permission, he added. 

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has identified 18 acres of land on the city outskirts to dump old vehicles. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this will be done by Bengaluru City Police in association with BBMP.Bommai said the two agencies will conduct a drive to lift all unused vehicles from roadsides. Since 2018, Bengaluru Police has seized and disposed of 1.98 lakh old vehicles after taking judicial permission, he added. 

Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, calling attention seeking motion on Monday, spoke about unused old vehicles left parked for years, taking up parking space on roads and causing inconvenience. Often, these abandoned vehicles are used for anti-social activities, and are usually parked in front of garages and police stations, he said.

Replying to Subramanya, Bommai said they have identified three locations -- three acres in Dasanapura hobli, two acres in Uttarahalli and 13 acres in Bingipura to dump old vehicles, whose owners don’t come forward to claim them. “We have also tied up with State Trading Corporation to scrap the vehicles and send for recycling. Vehicles not used by STC will be dumped in these places, reducing the burden on roads and public spaces,’’ he added.

