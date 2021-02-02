Seven arrested for attacking people seeking funds for Ram Temple

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven men have been arrested by SG Palya police for allegedly attacking some activists and pelting stones at a ‘Rama Ratha’ -- a vehicle which was used by the latter to collect donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The incident took place in Bismillah Nagar on Saturday, which led to tension gripping the locality for some time.

A senior police officer said that based on accessed video footage, five of the suspects were held on Sunday, while two others were caught the following day. The arrested have been identified as Adnan, Ahmed Pasha, Abdul Gouse, Mohammed, Shabir, Syed Suhail, and Syed Akmal -- all aged between 25 and 30 years.

Explaining the incident, the officer informed that on Saturday, some activists were collecting donations in the area, when they passed by the accused. The latter heard loud music from a speaker on the ratha, which was also apparently causing traffic snarls in the narrow lane it was passing through.

Upset over this, the accused started arguing with the activists. In a fit of rage, they allegedly also attacked a few activists with stones. However, they fled when police reached the spot. All seven have been sent to judicial custody.