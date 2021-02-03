BBMP chief raps officials over OFCs on flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Tuesday inspected ongoing works in various parts of the city, and took stock of their progress.At the Veerannapalya flyover from Hebbal towards KR Puram, where a portion is being constructed, he pulled up officials, asking why OFCs were laid on the bridge without the knowledge of the BBMP. Seeking a report on the matter, he directed the joint commissioners to take stern action against the officials.

Inspecting ongoing works on Thanisandra Main Road, he promised that electricity and OFC works will be completed within 45 days. After that, work on the 19-km stretch will be completed at the earliest. This work is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

“The stretch is important as it is an alternative road to the international airport and so white topping is being done at a swift pace,” the Commissioner said. He also inspected the Rashtrothana Junction where a signal-free corridor of 459 metre is being constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

