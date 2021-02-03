‘Govt to clear mess in BDA’

BENGALURU: The state government will clear the mess in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and other departments within the next three to four months, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Stating that action is being taken against officials who are involved in corruption, the CM said that the changes will be visible in the next three to four months. Officers, who are working in the BDA for several years, will be transferred, he added. The CM was responding to concern expressed by members about rampant corruption in the BDA.
